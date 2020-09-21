Petitions Available for April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election On Tuesday, September 22
Will County Buidling
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that petition packets can now be found on her website at thewillcountyclerk.com for individuals wishing to run for local School Boards in the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election.
Candidates may download copies of their petitions and prepare them for circulation. But by law they must not begin collecting signatures until Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Candidate petition packets for Grade School, Unit School, and High School Districts as well as for the Regional Board of School Trustees (Will County) are available online. Petition packets also will be available at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago Street, in downtown Joliet. Candidates who have taken out petitions for these races will be posted on our website at 3:30 p.m. each business day.
Petition packets for races involving Cities or Villages, Park Districts, Library Districts, Community College Districts, and Fire Protection Districts are not available through the Will County Clerk’s Office. Candidates interested in those races should contact their local district office.
For the most up to date information on the upcoming Consolidated Election, visit thewillcountyclerk.com and click on Candidate Services.