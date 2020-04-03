      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Activates Guard To Assist Medical Teams At Stateville

Apr 3, 2020 @ 1:36pm
Stateville Correctional Center/ss

Governor J.B. Pritzker is deploying members of the Illinois National Guard to assist medical teams at a prison north of Joliet.  Guard members will be working at Stateville Correctional Center, where 64 inmates and workers have contracted COVID-19.  The maximum security facility is on lockdown to prevent movement around the building.  The group’s commander says they will be part of several missions at the facility to support

