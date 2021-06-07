      Weather Alert

Pritzker Signs Redistricting Maps Into Law

Jun 7, 2021 @ 11:34am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Illinois General Assembly, the state Supreme Court, and Cook County Board of Review now have new district outlines. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed new redistricting maps into law on Friday. Pritzker says the maps “reflect Illinois’ diversity.” He also says the maps are in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act. The maps used the American Community Survey data from 2019. Illinois Republicans object to the new maps, saying they should have been drawn after full 2020 Census becomes available.

Popular Posts
Arson at Plainfield School Under Investigation
2-Year Joliet Child Dies After Self-Inflected Gunshot Wound
Family Of Teen Girl Bullied At Gardner Grade School Still Waiting For Answers
Man Arrested For Naperville Murder In Decades Old Cold Case
“Get Hooked on Frankfort” Fishing Derby to Be Held This June
Connect With Us Listen To Us On