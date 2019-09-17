      Weather Alert

Pritzker Supports Flavored Vape Ban, Despite Tobacco 21 Law

Sep 17, 2019 @ 2:49pm
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health officials are scrambling to keep e-cigarettes away from teenagers amid an epidemic of underage use. But doctors face a new dilemma: there are few effective options for weening young people off nicotine vaping devices like Juul. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Illinois’ governor is on-board with the plans to ban flavored vapes. Governor JB Pritzker’s office yesterday said the governor supports lawmakers who want to ban flavored vapes to keep them out of the hands of young people. But Illinois’ Tobacco 21 law already does that. Governor Pritzker signed the law that makes it a crime to sell cigarettes or vape products to anyone under 21. Most of the people who’ve gotten sick in Illinois after vaping say they vaped marijuana or THC products that are also already illegal.

