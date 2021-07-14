Pritzker’s Office: CDC Mask Recommendations Not Mandate

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office says new mask recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control are not the same as a mandate. The CDC recently issued health guidance recommending that all individuals aged two and up who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 should wear masks indoors. Some Republican lawmakers fear kids who aren’t vaccinated will be discriminated against if masks are required in schools. The Governor’s office says while schools are “supposed to follow CDC guidance,” the new recommendations are not a mask mandate.