Ready to Rock Ribbon Cutting in Downtown Joliet

The Joliet City Center Partnership will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday evening to unveil its 2023 Street Art Exhibit “Ready to Rock.” The exhibit will feature twelve 6-foot fiberglass custom designed guitars that will be displayed throughout Downtown Joliet, each uniquely painted by professional local and regional artists. The Ready to Rock Ribbon Cutting will take place at Joliet Junior College City Center Plaza at 235 N. Chicago Street. From 5:00 pm to 6:60 pm and all are welcome.