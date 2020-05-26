      Breaking News
Reopening Plan Announced For Illinois Driver Services Facilities

May 26, 2020 @ 1:00pm
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced his reopening plan for driver services facilities starting Friday.  Under the plan, the DMV sites will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards, and vehicle transactions for the first two months.  All Secretary of State departments and offices will reopen for business on June 1st, but driver services facilities will have different sites and times, and some will even have extended hours.

