Route 52/Jefferson Street Bridge Over I-55 Is Open
January 4, 2024 6:31AM CST
The Route 52/Jefferson Street Bridge deck over I-55 is now mostly complete, and the lanes are open to traffic.
Some new permanent traffic lights are set to be installed. There are also still some other miscellaneous and “punch list” items to complete, which will require some daily/temporary lane closures. Weather permitting, traffic signal work should be completed in the next couple of months, with landscaping in the area completed this spring.