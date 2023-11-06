State Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
November 6, 2023 12:13PM CST
Illinois is punishing the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. The Illinois Department of Insurance announced fines of nearly 232-thousand-dollars for Health Care Service Corporation for violations of the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act requirements for health insurers to post up-to-date, accurate, and complete provider directory information. The fines followed a targeted market conduct examination of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.