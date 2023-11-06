1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

November 6, 2023 12:13PM CST
Share
State Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Illinois is punishing the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. The Illinois Department of Insurance announced fines of nearly 232-thousand-dollars for Health Care Service Corporation for violations of the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act requirements for health insurers to post up-to-date, accurate, and complete provider directory information. The fines followed a targeted market conduct examination of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

Popular Posts

1

"Channahon Has Got Some Big Kitties Now"
2

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
3

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
4

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
5

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail

Recent Posts