State: Hayrides Allowed In Fall
Adults and children enjoy a hayride during the Mall at Johnson City Boo 'N' Brew on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Johnson City, Tenn. (Kathy Kmonicek/AP Images for Washington Prime Group)
Illinois officials say hayrides are being allowed this fall. Updated guidelines from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity say that hayrides and haunted hayrides can operate at 50-percent capacity as long as social distancing is observed and masks are worn. Operators are also encouraged to limit rides to members of the same household.