State Officials Want Former Quincy Lawmaker Investigated For Rape Cover-Up
Multiple state officials want a former Quincy lawmaker investigated for an alleged rape cover-up. Officials say Mike McClain wrote an email in 2012 to then-Governor Quinn’s former Legislative Affairs Liaison Gary Hannig asking for leniency for Quincy resident Forrest Ashby. McClain wrote that Ashby had “kept his mouth shut” on several issues including a rape in Champaign. House Republican leader Jim Durkin said yesterday that there needs to be accountability for what happened. McClain is a longtime lobbyist and confidant of Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.