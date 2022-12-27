1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State Senator Melinda Bush Resigning

December 27, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
State Senator Melinda Bush Resigning
(AP Photo by John O'Connor, File)

Fire inspector Terrance Ivory installs a photoelectric smoke detector inside a rental property, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, in Cincinnati. New legislation proposed by Cincinnati vice-mayor Roxanne Qualls and city councilman P.G. Sittenfeld would require all rental properties in the city to be equipped with the smoke detectors.  The legislation is driven by the death of two University of Cincinnati students following a New Year’s Day fire at a rented house near campus. 

Popular Posts

1

Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
2

Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges
3

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession
4

Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
5

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Recent Posts