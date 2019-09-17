State Suspends Law License Of AJ Freund’s Dad
This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
The law license of the Crystal Lake man charged with murdering his five-year-old son is suspended. State officials announced yesterday that the license of Attorney Andrew Freund will remain on suspension while he’s awaiting trial. Freund and JoAnn Cunningham are charged in the killing of their son, AJ. The boy’s body was discovered in April in a shallow grave near Woodstock, six days after his parents reported him missing from their Crystal Lake home.