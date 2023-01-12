Suburban OB/GYN Facing Lawsuits

A group of women is taking legal action against a west suburban OB-GYN and his former employer. One former patient told the media yesterday that Dr. Vernon Cannon was intoxicated while performing her patient exam. One of several lawsuits claims Dr. Cannon performed an irreversible sterilization procedure on a patient without the patient’s consent. The suits also claim DuPage Medical Group was negligent in keeping Cannon employed and not supervising him adequately.