WJOL on Air
Local News
Senior Shout Outs
Prize Vault
WJOL Live
WJOL Podcast
WJOL Podcast Archives
WJOL Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Bracket Mania Rules
Super Squares Rules
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Local News
Sunny And HOT The Next Few Days
Jul 2, 2020 @ 4:58am
Thursday
: Sunny, with a high near 90. (Heat Index near 93)
Thursday Night
: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Friday
: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. (Heat Index near 95)
Friday Night
: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Independence Day
: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday
: A slight chance of a late day t-shower. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday
: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Recent Posts
U.S. Adds 4.8 Million Jobs As Unemployment Falls To 11.1%
5 hours ago
Sunny And HOT The Next Few Days
8 hours ago
Video Leak at Joliet City Hall Forces Police to Talk About Open Investigation
20 hours ago
Will County's News, Talk, Sports
WJOL on Air
Local News
Senior Shout Outs
Prize Vault
WJOL Live
WJOL Podcast
WJOL Podcast Archives
WJOL Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Bracket Mania Rules
Super Squares Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
SOCIAL