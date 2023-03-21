1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

The Romeoville Police Department Announces St. Patrick’s Day DUI Enforcement Results

March 21, 2023 5:54AM CDT
Share
The Romeoville Police Department Announces St. Patrick’s Day DUI Enforcement Results
Romeoville/md

The Romeoville Police Department announced that it issued six seat belt citations, nine speeding citations, seven distracted driving citations, and several other citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period

We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason to save lives,said Sergeant Brian McClellan

The Romeoville Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. 

Popular Posts

1

Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
3

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
4

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
5

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Recent Posts