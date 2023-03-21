The Romeoville Police Department Announces St. Patrick’s Day DUI Enforcement Results

The Romeoville Police Department announced that it issued six seat belt citations, nine speeding citations, seven distracted driving citations, and several other citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason to save lives,” said Sergeant Brian McClellan.

The Romeoville Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.