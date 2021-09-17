Thousands Eligible For Record Expungement Two Years Out From Marijuana Legalization

State leaders say thousands in Illinois are eligible to have their criminal marijuana convictions expunged. The bill legalizing marijuana on January 1st, 2020 included a provision that would allow the expungement of minor cannabis offenses. The Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council estimated that at least 572-thousand violations would be automatically expunged and around 119-thousand others could be pardoned by petition or through the expungement process. Vacating the charges could open up access to jobs, higher education, and housing for people who take advantage of the program.