Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53

The Will County Coroner’s office is reporting two deaths related to the same incident. The first death is of Elbert Washington, an 80-year-old male resident of Joliet, IL, who was pronounced deceased on November 14th, at 4:02 p.m. at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital ER. Mr. Washington was the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on IL 53 and Louis Rd in Preston Heights, IL. The Illinois State Police is investigating the incident.

The second death is of Michelle Weithers, a 61-year-old female resident of Joliet, IL, who was pronounced deceased on November 14th, at 4:06 p.m. at Silver Cross Hospital ER. Ms. Weithers was the passenger in the car Mr. Washington was driving. Autopsies are being performed. The final cause and manner of death will be determined later pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.