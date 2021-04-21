Two Illinois Reps Want IDES To Open Offices Across the State
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Two Representatives want the Illinois Department of Employment Security to open offices across the state. Representatives Dave Vella and Joe Sosnowski introduced the bipartisan resolution asking the state to reopen local IDES offices. The offices were closed because of the pandemic. Many of those filing unemployment claims have experienced difficulties receiving their benefits. Widespread fraud has also been an issue.