      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Two Illinois Reps Want IDES To Open Offices Across the State

Apr 21, 2021 @ 11:03am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Two Representatives want the Illinois Department of Employment Security to open offices across the state. Representatives Dave Vella and Joe Sosnowski introduced the bipartisan resolution asking the state to reopen local IDES offices. The offices were closed because of the pandemic. Many of those filing unemployment claims have experienced difficulties receiving their benefits. Widespread fraud has also been an issue.

Popular Posts
Lockport Man Arrested For Possession of Child Porn
Vaccine Appointments Available Today At Joliet West
Joliet Man Charged in Machete Attack
Pritzker Administration Announces New COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site to Open in Cook County
Seven Construction Projects This Summer Of Which Five Are On I-55