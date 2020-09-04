Two Shootings and a Stabbing in Joliet on Thursday
Joliet/md
Joliet Police are sharing details of a shooting on Thursday night that has left one person injured. It was 7:26pm that officers were called to the 300 block of Pine Street in regards to shots fired. When officers arrived they located a 42-year-old male in the front of a residence who had been shot multiple times in the chest and arm. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were able to determine that the victim had gotten into an argument with another subject. At one point both subjects started to fight each other. The other individual involved then pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
A second shooting took place Thursday at 11:44pm. Officer were called to the 200 block of Illinois. Upon arrival officers located a 16-year-old male in the front of residence who had been shot multiple times in the lower body and legs. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were able to determine that the victim was being dropped off at a residence from a Lyft driver when another vehicle pulled up. One of the occupants fired several rounds striking the Lyft vehicle and the victim.
Then a stabbing was reported in the 3700 block of Adesso Lane after a call regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived and discovered at 32-year-old male with stab wounds to his chest and neck outside a residence. The second individual, a 21-year-old male was located inside the, with cuts and injuries to his legs. Both subjects were transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center where medical personnel stated the injuries were non-life threatening. Officers were able to determine that one of the subjects, the homeowner, invited the other subject to his residence. At one point a fight ensured between the subjects and subsequently both individuals stabbed each other.
These are all ongoing investigations and they are still in the early stages. The Joliet Police is actively following up on leads and will update the public at a later date when it has more information.