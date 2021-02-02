      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

U.S. Senator Duckworth Confident Coronavirus Relief Package Will Pass

Feb 2, 2021 @ 12:10pm
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asks a question of Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Illinois’ junior U.S. Senator says people should expect another stimulus check from the federal government. Senator Tammy Baldwin over the weekend said she’s confident the one-point-nine-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package will clear the Senate. That package includes another 14-hundred-dollar check for all Americans, as well as money for schools and extra unemployment benefits. But there are other provisions that have Republicans on Capitol Hill asking the President to pause the package.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Second Arrest Made in Romeoville Shooting
Local Hospital Setting Up Tentative Vaccine Clinics For Educators In Will County
I-80 Wrong Way Driver Charged
IHSA Announces Return to Play Guidelines for High School Athletics