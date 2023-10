A vigil is scheduled tonight for a six-year-old Palestinian boy who was reportedly stabbed to death because he’s Muslim. The gathering comes a day after Wadea Al-Fayoume was laid to rest. Joseph Czuba is being held without bail for stabbing the boy and his mother on Saturday. Tonight’s vigil will be held at 8pm Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield, 24550 W Renwick Rd, between Route 59 and River Rd.