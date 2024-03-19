1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Water Main Install on 135th in Romeoville To Begin Monday

March 19, 2024 9:15AM CDT
Share
Water Main Install on 135th in Romeoville To Begin Monday
135th Street – Romeoville

Beginning on Monday, March 25, water main installation will take place on 135th St. beginning east of the post office entrance to just west of Route 53. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on 135th St. at times during this project, but access to business entrances will be maintained.

The work is expected to take approximately 4-5 weeks for completion and multiple measures are in place to limit any impact on our local businesses. Work will be carried out Monday through Saturday during normal Village working hours.

For questions or concerns regarding this project, please feel free to contact Public Works at 815-886-1870.

We appreciate your patience during this critical infrastructure maintenance project.

Popular Posts

1

Two People Struck And Killed Attempting To Cross Plainfield Road, Driver Flees
2

Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
3

Body Found In Brandon Road Lock And Dam Monday Morning
4

Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified
5

Vehicle In Saturday's Hit And Run Located

Recent Posts