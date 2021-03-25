      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

What Do You Think About The Murals In Joliet? The City Wants To Know

Mar 25, 2021 @ 10:24am
Joliet/md

The City of Joliet Arts Incubation Subcommittee is seeking the public’s feedback and commentary concerning murals that currently exist in Joliet, their subject matter and current condition.

The Arts Incubation subcommittee is currently tasked with assessing the condition of the existing murals, how to manage art in its current state and eventually recommending a public art management policy for the City of Joliet. For this reason the subcommittee invites the public to submit their thoughts and commentary at an upcoming public meeting of the subcommittee or via the online form submission found at: https://www.joliet.gov/government/boards-commissions/arts-commission

 

 

Popular Posts
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop
Fully-Vaccinated Customers Will Not Count For Illinois Restaurant Capacity Rules
Overnight Lane, Ramp Closures on I-80 in Joliet
Pritzker Announces New Bridge Phase Prior To Reopening