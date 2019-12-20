Will County Executive Breaks Tie In Gas Tax Vote
It all came down to one vote at the Will County Board meeting on Thursday when deciding on a 4-cent gas tax. The vote was 13-13 to implement a 4-cent gas tax with Rachel Ventura the only democrat on the board who voted with the republicans. Will County executive Larry Walsh had to break the tie and voted yes to impose the 4-cent gas tax.
It is estimated that the 4-cent tax could bring in another $12 million annually for Will County road projects.The extra 4-cent gas tax is set to begin February 1st of 2020.
Meanwhile, the board voted along party lines to approve the sale of recreational marijuana in unincorporated Will County. The vote was 14-12.