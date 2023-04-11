Will County Recorder Warns Against Costly Veteran Services

Will County Recorder, Karen A. Stukel, is advising Will County veterans to be cautious of companies offering to submit their military discharge papers (DD-214) for recording or provide copies of their military discharge papers for a service fee.

These services are provided at no cost to the veteran in my office” Stukel stated. The company that has recently submitted documents for recording is DD214 Direct based out of Phoenix, Arizona and the fees charged are $79.00 and above. This company is offering a paid service to veterans that is free at County recording offices throughout the State.

Recorder Stukel encourages veterans to record their military discharge papers with her office so that they are always safe and available to obtain a copy, should they need one, at no cost.

Once recorded, to show our appreciation, the veteran can sign up for our Honor Rewards program. This program partners with area businesses to offer discounts to our brave servicemen and servicewomen.

Veterans should be mindful of the services that businesses/organizations may charge for, especially when they may be offered at no cost by a governmental office or organization. If a veteran has any questions or concerns, they should reach out to their local Veterans Assistance Commission, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs at (800) 698- 2411 or the Will County Recorder’s office at (815) 740-4637.