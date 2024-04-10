Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For DUI Following Off-Duty Crash

A Will County Sheriff’s Deputy has been stripped of his police powers and placed on administrative duty pending an investigation into a DUI arrest. The Illinois State Police arrested Deputy Michael Franc on March 14th following a single vehicle accident where Franc was the driver. He was off-duty at the time of the wreck. The crash occurred at 159th Street near S. Messenger Circle in Homer Glen.

Since March 14th Deputy Franc has been stripped of his police powers and placed on administrative duty pending the conclusion of the investigation being conducted by the Will County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Unit.