Windy And Cold With Snow By Friday
One of the coldest mornings of the year. The National Weather Service suggests people dress in layers as the windchill in the Joliet area could reach into the single digits on Thursday morning. By Friday, snow developing in the afternoon with a high of 31 degrees and the snow is expected to continue into the night. The snow could be mixed with freezing rain. In the far south of Will County we could see 1-2 inches of snow and in the far north of Will County 2-3 inches.