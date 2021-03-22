      Breaking News
WJOL and Joliet Chamber Teaming Up for Joliet Councilperson Forum

Mar 22, 2021 @ 4:09pm
Joliet City Hall/md

1340 WJOL and the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry have announced that a candidates forum for those running for the City of Joliet Councilperson At Large will take place on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. The forum will allow those that are able to participate in person an opportunity to make a personal statement as well as answer two rounds of questions.

There are twelve candidates on the ballot for the April 6 election and each has been invited to participate in the event on the 25th of March. A limited amount of seats are available and those interested in attending can register at http://jolietchamber.chambermaster.com/events/ or call the chamber office at 815.727.5371. You will be able to hear a replay of the forum on WJOL on Thursday evening at 7:00pm.

