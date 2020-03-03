Yard Waste Pickup Resumes in Joliet on Monday, March 9
SONY DSC
The City of Joliet and Waste Management announce weekly yard waste collection will begin on Monday, March 9, 2020 and run through the first week of December 2020. Yard waste should be placed at your regular pickup location by 7 a.m. on your regularly scheduled day alongside garbage and recycling. Yard waste materials consist of grass and shrubbery cuttings, leaves, tree limbs, and other materials accumulated as the result of lawn care. Yard waste must be placed in permanent-type, 32-gallon refuse containers, which can be purchased at most hardware and general merchandise stores, and must be identified with a “YARD WASTE ONLY” sticker OR yard waste can be placed in 30 gallon disposable Kraft paper bags. “YARD WASTE ONLY” stickers are not required to be placed on the bags. Yard waste will not be collected in plastic bags of any type or size or in containers larger than 32 gallons. Yard waste set out for collection in permanent-type containers must have a “YARD WASTE ONLY” sticker on the container and be clearly visible from the street. These “YARD WASTE ONLY” stickers are available, free of charge, at the Joliet Municipal Building Information Desk at 150 W. Jefferson St. and at Joliet Jewel-Osco stores (1401 W. Jefferson St., 1537 N. Larkin Avenue and 2480 Rt. 59).
Brush and branches may be placed in either the above mentioned containers or Kraft paper bags or may be tied in bundles not exceeding four feet in length or weighing more than 50 pounds per bundle. No single piece within each bundle should exceed three inches in diameter. Unbundled brush will not be collected. Old landscaping mulch, dirt, sod, rocks, and dog feces are considered garbage, not yard waste, and should be placed with garbage for disposal, not with yard waste. “YARD WASTE ONLY” stickers do not need to be placed on bundled yard waste or on Kraft paper bags but must be displayed on containers. Yard waste containers of any kind must contain only yard waste. State law prohibits collection of mixed loads of yard waste and other refuse. If you prefer to rent or purchase yard waste toters from Waste Management or if you have questions about your Waste Management pickup dates or guidelines, please call them at 815-280-7854.