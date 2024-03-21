143rd Street Veto Override Unsuccessful

The vote to override Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s veto on the most recent vote to widen 143rd Street by Homer Glen was unsuccessful earlier today. The 10-9 vote, called by Chairperson Judy Ogalla, fell short of the three-fifths needed to override. The project will continue with the Will County DOT overseeing the construction.

As of publication, the Will County Board remains in session. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this story