30 People Evacuated In Downtown Joliet Hotel Fire, Displaces Three People

Over two dozen people evacuated from downtown Joliet hotel due to fire.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structure fire at Hotel Plaza located at 22 West Clinton at 5:15 pm on Monday, April 1st. Company 1, which is located 2 blocks from that Hotel, arrived within 45 seconds of the 911 call and were met with people exiting the structure. Attack crews entered the apartment complex and found the 2nd floor hallway completely filled with smoke. Attack crews were able to make their way down the smoky hallway and extinguish the fire in a 2nd floor apartment. They were able to isolate the fire to the one apartment where the fire started.

Crews also aided in the evacuation of 30 residents attempting to exit the building as firefighters were entering. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul functions. The fire was declared under control within half an hour. Three residents were displaced from the apartment complex and were provided temporary shelter through the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.