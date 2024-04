Not everyone got the memo. WJOL has observed shoppers still going into the Walgreens at Route 30 and Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill only to be disapointed. The drug store closed its doors permanently on April 10th. Workers were seen taking down the signs. It was first reported in February.

A sign on the front door directing people to the Walgreens along Weber Road.

No word on what will replace the store.