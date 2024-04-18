Many Commuters Caught On I-80 Through Joliet This Morning, Here’s Why

If you were late for work this morning you had a good excuse. I-80 was slammed for several reasons between Joliet to New Lenox. It started with a late pick-up of overnight construction. IDOT had one lane down in each direction between Rowell and Gouger as crews had to wait for the pavement material used for overnight patching to cool before reopening. And if that wasn’t enough, a semi-trailer was on fire westbound I-80 before the Des Plaines River bridge blocking all lanes in the 7 o’clock hour. At its worst I-80 was crawling along for over 15 miles between I-55 and I-355 during the morning rush.