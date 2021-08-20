      Weather Alert

34 Illinois Schools On Probation For Defying Mask Mandate

Aug 20, 2021 @ 11:34am
The Illinois State Board of Education is threatening to pull recognition from schools defying Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate. ISBE officials say 34 schools are on probation as of yesterday for not mandating indoor masking for students, faculty, and staff. Schools not requiring masks risk losing their state funding and recognition as well as their ability to compete in sports. Four additional schools have regained full recognition status after submitting action plans and changing masking policies.

