A View From The Construction Site Of The Will County Courthouse

Significant progress has been made since the groundbreaking of the Will County Courthouse in December of 2017.

Last week, Will County Executive Larry Walsh, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, and county board members Herb Brooks, Jr. and Don Moran toured the construction site of the new Will County courthouse. The 10-story, $195 million structure “is an important investment for county government in downtown Joliet” and Walsh says he’s proud it is being completed with local labor.”

The new courthouse will have 38 courtrooms and will be filled with the latest in security and other technology. The glass-paned building will be one of the tallest in downtown Joliet. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk says, “the courthouse being built is not only state of the art but a great addition to downtown Joliet.”

The front hallways of the courthouse, on the upper floors, will have floor to ceiling windows which offer views of the downtown area and will allow natural light. Sub-floor heating and air-conditioning units and green roofs on both the tower and the administration building will keep operation costs down.

Herbert Brooks, chair of the Capital Improvements Committee of the county board says, “this courthouse will accommodate the needs of Will County now and in the future as we grow to an anticipated one million residents by 2040.” Co-chair of the Capital Improvements Committee Don Moran is “proud the county board has chosen to use local tradespeople to build this courthouse.”

The new county courthouse is slated to open in September of 2020.