      Breaking News
All bars, restaurants to close to dine-in customers in Illinois.

All bars, restaurants to close to dine-in customers in Illinois.

Mar 15, 2020 @ 4:52pm

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Sunday, all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close to dine-in customers from the end of business Monday night through March 30, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said Sunday. “As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law