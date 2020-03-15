All bars, restaurants to close to dine-in customers in Illinois.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Sunday, all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close to dine-in customers from the end of business Monday night through March 30, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said Sunday. “As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”