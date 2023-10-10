Update: with Statement From VVSD Superintendent, All clear at Romeoville High School after reported bomb threat

At approximately 11:30 am today, Romeoville High School was evacuated due to a report of a bomb threat. Students and staff were relocated to a secure outdoor area. This incident mirrors the multiple incidents that have disrupted public schools and libraries throughout the Chicagoland area. The Romeoville Police Department, with assistance from local agencies, investigated this reported threat by completing a thorough search of the entire school.

Officials declared that it was safe for students and staff to return to the school at approximately 1:34 pm.

Statement from Rachel Kinder, Superintendent of Schools, Valley View School District 365U

In addition to confirming that there was not a threat to safety on our school campus this afternoon, the Romeoville Police Department has identified the source of the threat and confirmed that this was a hoax threat with no credibility. The out of state juvenile identified as making the threat, and the juvenile who may have had knowledge of said threat, will face appropriate disciplinary and criminal charges.

As hoax calls and threats continue to be an issue facing schools, this situation serves as a very important reminder to students of the severity of making threats or creating a disruption to a safe school environment. Please speak with your child about making responsible choices, including in their electronic and social media usage and communication. Poor decisions can have life-altering consequences.

As always, we appreciate the swift and professional response of the Romeoville Police and Fire Departments and supporting agencies to keep our schools safe. We also appreciate the response and support of RHS and District Administration and Staff, and the patience and cooperation from students, staff, and families.

Please ensure your child gets a good night’s rest and is prepared for All School Testing tomorrow, with their charged Chromebook.

Thank you for your continued partnership for safe schools and communities.

Sincerely,

Rachel Kinder

Superintendent of Schools

Valley View School District 365U