American Airlines Extends Springfield Flights Suspension
American Airlines is suspending flights to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield yet again. Originally, the airline issued a suspension to last until November 3rd, but it is now expected to extend to January 2021. Officials say less travelers and delays with more federal COVID-19 relief funding have led to the decision. Other airlines like Allegiant Air and United are still offering flights out of Abraham Lincoln Capital.