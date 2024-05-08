JPD Looking For Missing Teen
May 8, 2024 9:36AM CDT
The Joliet Police Department is seeking information from the public about the whereabouts of a missing female juvenile. Mara Jecmen was last seen on May 2, 2024, from the 900 block of Hollyberry Drive.
Mara Jecmen is a 15 year old Caucasian female, 5’1″, 120 lbs., with black shoulder length hair and blues eyes. She also is known by the name “Jade King”. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black zip-up hoodie, white sweatpants, black socks, and off-white crocs. Ms. Jecmen has piercings on both sides of her nose.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mara Jecmen is encouraged to contact 911 or the Joliet Police Department non emergency line at (815)726-2491.