Andrea Juricic joins Plainfield Park District as new Director of Recreation & Facilities

The Plainfield Park District recently announced the hiring of Andrea Juricic as the new Director of Recreation & Facilities.

Andrea comes to Plainfield after serving as the superintendent of recreation for the DeKalb Park District for the past two-plus years. At DeKalb, she was responsible for the administration and leadership of all operations within the recreation department for a community of 40,000+ people, overseeing programming efforts in recreation, aquatics and special events for all ages and interest groups. She also oversaw management of the DeKalb Park District’s Sports and Recreation Center, Haish Gymnasium and Hopkins Community Pool.

Prior to DeKalb, Juricic was the facilities supervisor at Elmhurst Park District (2018-2021) and the variety and athletics supervisor at Glenview Park District (2012-2018).

Andrea is a 2011 graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism. She is a Certified Park & Recreation Professional (CPRP) and Certified Illinois Swimming Pool Operator (CPO) while also being American Red Cross Adult, Child and Infant CPR/AED and medic first-aid certified.

In her leisure time, Juricic enjoys horseback riding, hiking, gardening, reading and being outdoors.