Annual Historic Preservation Awards Program: Accepting Nominations

March 8, 2024 4:56AM CST
City of Joliet historical property locations.

Nominations for the Annual Joliet Historic Preservation Award are due Friday April 12, 2024. The City of Joliet annually bestows these awards, which recognizes properties that have undergone recent preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation as well as people or organizations who exhibit dedication to the field of historic preservation. Last year the City recognized the Joliet Public Library and the Odorizzi Family for their historic preservation efforts.

Nomination forms can be found on the City’s Historic Preservation Commission website: www.joliet.gov/historicpreservation or, can be picked up in the Community Development Department at City Hall located at 150 W. Jefferson Street. Award winners will be recognized at a May 2024 City Council meeting.

For more information, please contact Jayne M. Bernhard, Staff Liaison to the Joliet Historic Preservation Commission (815) 724-4052 or email [email protected]

