1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Appeals Court Rules Against Former Peterson Attorney

December 6, 2022 2:12PM CST
Share
Appeals Court Rules Against Former Peterson Attorney
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Drew Peterson’s former attorney will not be allowed to disclose conversations between himself and his former client. An Illinois Appellate Court ruled against Attorney Joel Brodsky after Peterson filed a gag order last May. The gag order was filed after Brodsky told a Chicago television station he was considering revealing what happened to Peterson’s third and fourth wives. 

Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathline Savio, 40-years in prison for trying hire a hitman to kill Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow and remains the person of interest in the disappearance of his fourth wife Stacy Peterson.  

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
4

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts