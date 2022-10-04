1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Arlington Heights Votes Down Bid To Stop Tax Dollars For Bears Stadium

October 4, 2022 6:02AM CDT
Share
Arlington Heights Votes Down Bid To Stop Tax Dollars For Bears Stadium
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Arlington Heights village board is rejecting a proposal that would have banned the village from using taxpayer-funded subsidies for the construction of a new stadium and entertainment district for the Chicago Bears. The board unanimously voted down a conservative political advocacy group’s legislation last night. The Bears unveiled preliminary plans last month for a new stadium and entertainment district in the northwest suburb. Team chairman George McCaskey said they would need public money in order to move forward with the multi-billion-dollar project.

Popular Posts

1

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
2

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
3

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet
4

Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
5

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

Recent Posts