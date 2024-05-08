SCIENTISTS: A Scorching, Rocky Planet Twice Earth’s Size Has A Thick Atmosphere
DALLAS (AP) — A thick atmosphere has been detected around a planet that’s twice as big as Earth in a nearby solar system.
Researchers reported Wednesday that the rocky planet 55 Cancri e is wrapped in a blanket of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, making it one of the few planets outside our solar system to have a thick atmosphere.
While the planet is covered by magma oceans and is likely too hot for life to survive, scientists say it’s a promising sign that other such rocky planets with bulky atmospheres could be more hospitable.
The research was published in the journal Nature.