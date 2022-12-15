Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

December 15, 2022 6:28AM CST
A 28-year-old Crestwood man is being held on 10-million dollars bond after being charged with 6 counts of murder with intent to kill or injure. Anthony Maggio was arrested on Wednesday by Lockport Police Department. Maggio is accused of killing 32-year-old Ashtin Eaton of Lockport and her one-year-old daughter. According to John Ferak from the Patch, it was in October of 2020 that Eaton’s body was found in the 900 block of South Hamilton Street, with her wrists cut and her daughter was also found dead but with no apparent trauma. No word on motive or the relationship if any, between Maggio and Eaton.

