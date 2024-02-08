Ascension releases statement regarding nurses strike

The following statement was given to WJOL from Ascension Illinois regarding the nurses strike at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital.

Although we implemented our last, best and final offer on our RN contract on January 21, 2024, our bargaining team agreed to meet with Illinois Nurses Association (INA) on February 5, 2024,per INA’s request.

Discussions proceeded throughout much of the day. Unfortunately, INA’s wage proposal continues to not be aligned with Joliet market rates, and we remain far apart in this space.

Our best and final offer is a mutually beneficial solution that provides our nurses a fair and equitable contract, and ensures our community continues to receive access to the quality care they expect from Saint Joseph – Joliet. We know that our nurses and their union representatives share the same goal with all of us at Saint Joseph – Joliet—providing safe, quality healthcare to those we are privileged to serve.

We understand the concern and questions that complex contract negotiations can create for our community and all involved. We urge INA to share a wage proposal with our third-party mediator that appropriately reflects our market.

In the meantime, Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet is fully prepared to remain open and care for our patients during the short-term INA strike.