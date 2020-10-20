Attempted Murder Charge: Crest Hill Police Arrest Joliet Man
Late last week, Crest Hill Police obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year old Dohndray D. Woods of Joliet, in connection to a shooting that happened on October 15th in the 18-hundred block of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill.
Woods was located and arrested today, and was booked on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed habitual criminality, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Woods’ bond has been set at 2-million dollars. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark says investigation continues.