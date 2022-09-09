1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bears Discuss Arlington Heights Stadium Project

September 9, 2022 12:00PM CDT
(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Bears chairman George McCaskey is vowing that the team would be “good neighbors” if they relocated to suburban Arlington Heights.  However, McCaskey told a crowd gathered last night at John Hersey High School that the franchise would need public money in order to move forward with the multi-billion-dollar project.  Plans to build an enclosed stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district in the northwest suburb could take ten years or more to complete.

 

