Bears Legend Steve McMichael Hospitalized And Released

FILE – Former NFL player Steve McMichael, who played defensive tackle at the Univ. of Texas, autographs a football as he stands on the float at the parade during the Hall Enshrinement Festival, Saturday July 17, 2010, in South Bend, Ind. Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael, key members from dominant defenses in the 1970s and ’80s, and game-breaking AFL receiver Art Powell are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)

Former Bears great Steve McMichael is out of the hospital after a short stay. The Hall of Fame nominee was treated yesterday for a urinary tract infection. McMichael, who is suffering from ALS, was allowed to return home with antibiotics. He is one of three former Bears who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. The other two players are return specialist Devin Hester and defensive standout Julius Peppers.