Bears Legend Steve McMichael Hospitalized And Released
April 4, 2024 4:17PM CDT
Former Bears great Steve McMichael is out of the hospital after a short stay. The Hall of Fame nominee was treated yesterday for a urinary tract infection. McMichael, who is suffering from ALS, was allowed to return home with antibiotics. He is one of three former Bears who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. The other two players are return specialist Devin Hester and defensive standout Julius Peppers.